SH63, Wairau Valley closed following crash

Saturday, 2 December, 2017 - 17:40

Police are advising motorists travelling on State Highway 63, Wairau Valley, that the road will be closed for some time following a crash.

A car crashed into a power pole and rolled near Larkins Road at approximately 5:20pm.

The two people in the car were not injured in the crash but the pole and wires have come down across the road.

SH63 will be closed for some time while the road is cleared.

This road is part of the alternate route between Picton and Christchurch while SH1 is closed.

Motorists can travel south via Nelson but it will add time to your journey, we ask that people are patient if they experience delays.