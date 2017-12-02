Rangiora Police looking for Emma Beattie

Saturday, 2 December, 2017 - 20:35

Rangiora Police are looking for 20-year-old Emma Beattie who has not been seen since last night, Friday 1 December.

Emma was last seen at her Fernside home around 11pm and has not been in contact with friends or family since.

Emma has long blonde hair, and could be wearing orange and black Nike shoes.

She could also be carrying a brown backpack with rope straps.

Police have concerns for Emma's wellbeing and would like to hear from anyone who has heard from her or seen her since last night.

Information can be passed on to Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.