Tauranga player scoops $5.5 million

Saturday, 2 December, 2017 - 20:33

A lucky Powerball player from Tauranga will be busy writing their bucket list after winning $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The total prize of $5.5 million is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Greerton Lotto in Tauranga.

Tonight’s win continues the Powerball winning streak, with this being the third big win in the last two weeks. In the past two weeks, two players from Warkworth and Greytown won $19.1 million each and a player from Hamilton won $4 million with Powerball.

A lucky Lotto player from Hastings will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Mahora Four Square in Hastings.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.