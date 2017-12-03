Nelson Police seeking witnesses to carpark robbery

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 06:20

Nelson Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated robbery yesterday evening in Montgomery Square car park.

Around 8:20pm, four youths were assaulted by a larger group of youths and had property stolen from them.

Two of the victims required treatment at Nelson Hospital for injuries suffered in the assault.

A 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and is to appear in the Nelson Youth Court.

Inquiries are continuing to locate the remaining offenders.

There were members of the public using the car park around the time of the robbery yesterday evening, and Police ask anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Information can be passed to Nelson Police on (03) 546 3840, or alternatively Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.