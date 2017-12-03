Police continuing to search for Emma Beattie

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 09:25

Police are continuing to search for 20-year-old Emma Beattie, who has been missing from Rangiora since Friday.

She was last seen at her home in Fernside around 11pm, however Police believe she may have been in the Ashley River area yesterday.

Canterbury LandSAR teams are currently searching for her in areas of interest.

We know there were lots of people in the Ashley River yesterday, and we urge anyone who may have seen her to contact Police immediately, as there are concerns for her wellbeing.

Emma has long blonde hair, and is believed to be wearing orange and black Nike shoes.

She may also be carrying a small brown drawstring rucksack with cream coloured rope straps.

If you have any information that could help Police locate her please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and quote the file number 171202/9451.