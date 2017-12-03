Hotter than usual weather continues today and tomorrow

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 10:56

Yesterday parts of New Zealand climbed into the low 30sC, today it will happen again as the spell of hotter than average weather continues inland - for some it's the third week of warmer than average weather.

Hottest weather will be inland where for some the daytime highs remain over 8 degrees C above average.

As of 11am some places were already at 29 degrees in both islands with the hottest part of the day still a few hours away.

WeatherWatch.co.nz has access to over 1000 weather stations through our connection with IBM (click here to view) - allowing us to properly represent your local temperatures more so than the Government forecasters which have fewer stations and tend to mostly have them at airport locations, where people don't live. This is why quite often MetService doesn't capture the local extremes you may be experiencing through your inland valley, for example.

NZ can have large temperature ranges spanning several degrees within each main city - let alone each region! It's why NZ is so tricky to forecast for but all these weather stations do better capture how the weather shapes up each day around our nation.

Despite a brief cool down for some mid this week, the heat returns by the end of next week.

Coastal areas won't be as hot for the most part, but should still be warmer than average.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz