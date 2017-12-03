Man suffers serious back injury

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 12:01

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at 6 pm on Saturday 2 December to Pori Pori Rd, where a 28-year-old male had suffered a serious back injury.

The man was swimming at a waterhole, near Pori Pori Bridge and jumped into the water where it was too shallow. He impacted on the rocks, causing a serious injury to his back.

Due to the location in a steep gorge, the rescue helicopter utilised the Port of Tauranga Rescue Winch and lowered a paramedic down to the man. The man was stablised and then was extracted from the scene, along with the paramedic. He was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further assessment.