Man suffers serious back injury

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at 6 pm on Saturday 2 December to Pori Pori Rd, where a 28-year-old male had suffered a serious back injury.
The man was swimming at a waterhole, near Pori Pori Bridge and jumped into the water where it was too shallow. He impacted on the rocks, causing a serious injury to his back.
Due to the location in a steep gorge, the rescue helicopter utilised the Port of Tauranga Rescue Winch and lowered a paramedic down to the man. The man was stablised and then was extracted from the scene, along with the paramedic. He was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further assessment.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.