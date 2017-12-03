Police investigating fire at Green Bay Primary School

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 13:10

Police are currently conducting enquiries into a fire in a Green Bay Primary School classroom on Godley Road around 4.40am this morning.

The fire is currently unexplained and is being treated as possibly suspicious.

"As a result of the fire more than 60 children have now been displaced from their classroom, and have lost valuable mementos and work," says Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant, of Waitemata Police.

"The classroom is only a little over a year old, and it’s disappointing for the school and the children to end the year on a low note.

"We encourage anyone who may know something about the fire to get in touch with us, we just want to understand what happened."

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may recognise the items in the attached images.

They also encourage anyone who was in the area around 9pm last night and remembers seeing anything suspicious to get in touch, as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local Police station, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.