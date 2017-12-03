Police investigating fire in Invercargill

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 13:15

Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with enquiries into a fire at an address on Oreti Street, Invercargill early this morning.

Police were notified about the fire just after 3am, which caused extensive damage to the building.

No-one was inside the building at the time.

Police and a Fire Investigator conducted a scene examination at the address earlier today.

The fire is currently being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information that could assist, or anyone who was in the area at the time, is asked to please contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.