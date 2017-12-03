Police name man who died at Maori Bay

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 15:15

Police can now release the name of the man who died at Maori Bay, near Muriwai, on Friday.

He was 21-year-old Akhil Tangri, an Indian national who had been in New Zealand for several months.

Police extends our condolences to Mr Tangri’s family and friends.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.