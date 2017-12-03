Fatal crash near Whakamarama

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 15:50

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Whakamarama.

Police were called just before 3:00pm following a two car crash.

One person has died at the scene and two other people have serious injuries.

The road is likely to be blocked for some time, but there are diversions in place.

Westbound traffic is being diverted down Te Puna Quarry Road, with eastbound traffic down Snodgrass Road.

Motorists are thanked in advance for their patience.