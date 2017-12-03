Body located in Pahiatua

|
At approximately 11am this morning the body of a woman was discovered at a property on Tudor Road, Pahiatua.
The body was located in the area where missing woman Elizabeth Udy was last seen.
Formal identification is still taking place but the death is not suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.
Police have spoken to Ms Udy’s family.
