Police appeal for information following Tokoroa aggravated burglary

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 16:20

Bay of Plenty Police are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at a Tokoroa address in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 3 December.

Around 2:00am, an unknown man has entered a St Andrews Drive home and threatened the occupants, a middle-aged couple, with a crowbar.

The woman has suffered minor injuries to her hand as a result.

The offender has then fled the scene, taking a number of items from the house.

The couple have been left very shaken and support is being provided.

This was a random and nasty attack and we are committed to finding the man who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local Police station, or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.