Have you seen Allan?

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 07:00

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for 81-year-old Allan Freeman, who has been missing from his home address in Titirangi since about 4:30pm yesterday.

Allan's family, and Police, have concerns for his wellbeing.

Allan is described as short and frail, with short grey hair.

He wears long trousers and a short-sleeved shirt.

He also wears glasses and hearing aides.

He normally walked close to the area he lives, but may have become confused or disoriented.

Police are asking people in Titirangi and surrounding areas to check around your property and keep an eye out for him this morning.

Anyone who comes across Allan is asked to contact Police on (09) 571 2800.