Break down, Waihi Road, Tauranga

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 09:46

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Waihi Road in Judea, Tauranga following a truck and trailer unit breaking down.

Both lanes of the road are blocked near Paine Street.

A heavy vecile tow truck has been called and is on its way.

Police would like to thank motorists for their pateince and are asking people to avoid the area if possible for the next 30 minutes.