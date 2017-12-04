Tauranga Police continuing to investigate crash on SH 2

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 10:00

One person remains in Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries following a fatal crash yesterday around 3pm on SH 2 near Whakamarama.

One person died at the scene, and another was treated in hospital for minor injuries and discharged.

The Serious Crash Unit continues their investigation into the crash.

As part of that, Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash or vehicles involved in the crash prior to it happening.

They were a white Toyota, and a dark-coloured Mazda ute.

Information can be passed to Tauranga Police on (07) 577 4300.