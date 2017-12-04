Unlicensed Auckland electrical worker fined

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 10:10

An unlicensed electrical worker has been held to account in the Manukau District Court for carrying out prescribed electrical work at a commercial building in Mangere, Auckland.

Luke Hindt, director of L.A Inspection Services has been ordered to pay $2000 plus costs for installing an emergency evacuation lighting system which he was not licensed to install.

"Mr Hindt is an Independently Qualified Person (IQP) but he does not hold a licence from the Electrical Workers Registration Board which would allow him to conduct prescribed electrical work," says Investigations Team Leader Simon Thomas.

"Mr Hindt undertook prescribed electrical work when he incorrectly installed an emergency evacuation lighting system, which was put in place to ensure the building is illuminated in the event of a power outage so occupants can safely evacuate.

"Eleven defects in the prescribed electrical work Mr Hindt completed were reported by a licensed electrician working on the property at the same time. The defects, which have since been rectified, included the emergency lighting system not activating on loss of electricity, inadequate labelling and identification, and no exit signage.

"Incorrectly installed electrical work can result in fire and serious harm, which is why it can only be carried out by a licensed electrical worker. Licensed electrical workers are professionals who have the skills and expertise to do the job safely and correctly.

"Where prescribed electrical work isn’t being carried out by a licensed electrical worker, our team will investigate, ensuring the safety of New Zealanders.

"Consumers can do their part too. When engaging someone to do electrical work, always use a licensed electrical worker. Be sure to ask to see their licence and ensure they certify their completed work by supplying a Certificate of Compliance," says Mr Thomas.

Consumers can find a list of licensed electrical workers by searching the online Electrical Workers Register, they can submit complaints or concerns on the Electrical Workers Registration Board website, or by using the Report-a-Cowboy app.