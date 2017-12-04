Artists sought for one-of-a-kind Akld parks residency

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 10:37

The hunt is on for innovative, experienced and intrepid Kiwi artists looking for an unforgettable opportunity.

Applications for the 2018 Auckland Council Regional Parks Artist in Residence programme are open from 15 December 2017 until 16 February 2018.

The selected artist will spend eight weeks living and working in their choice of either Duder Regional Park or Waharau Regional Park from mid-October to mid-December 2018.

The purpose is for the artist to generate new, original artwork that is influenced in some way by the park or residency experience. The work is shared with the public - this may be through an exhibition, performance, publication or a permanent feature within the park - with the aim of showcasing the diversity of Auckland’s regional parks.

"The residency is a unique experience that provides the artist with time and space away from their everyday lives to create or even explore a new discipline," says Councillor Alf Filipaina, Deputy Chair of Auckland Council’s Environment and Community Committee.

"Being embedded within one of our beautiful regional parks, with its vibrant sights, sounds and smells, provides plenty of creative stimulation for some really exciting and fresh work."

Applications are open to professional artists working across all media. Previous residents include a choreographer, poet, installation artist, composer, photographer, filmmaker and painter. Artists must be New Zealand citizens or residents.

"The selection panel are looking for ‘outdoorsy’ artists who are eager to immerse themselves in nature and are happy to interact with park visitors," says Rachel Kelleher, Auckland Council’s Regional Parks Manager.

"We’re also looking for applicants who can show that they have the ability to produce high quality work."

Proposals can focus on any aspect of the applicant’s preferred residency site. This may be something physical, such as an overlooked feature within the park, or something conceptual.

For more information and to apply, visit aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/arts. Applications close at 5pm on Friday 16 February 2018.

2017 Artist in Residence showcase

Choreographer and dancer Chloe Loftus, the current Auckland Council Regional Parks Artist in Residence, will be performing at Long Bay Regional Park in front of the Vaughan Homestead on Saturday 9 December at 6pm and Sunday 10 December at midday.

Chloe’s parks-inspired performance will be the last part of her eight-week residency experience and will showcase her physically demanding, bungee-assisted movement.

Performing under a pÅhutukawa tree, Chloe will reflect on the therapeutic effects of nature.

"I hope the performance will offer audiences an unexpected and engaging experience, creating a moment for reflection, and show the park in a new light," Chloe says.