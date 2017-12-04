Search for missing Rangiora woman Emma Beattie continues

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 11:30

The search for missing Rangiora 20-year-old Emma Beattie is continuing today.

Eight teams including LandSAR volunteers and police officers are currently searching the Ashley River area.

32 people are in the field and overall 45 people are involved in the search effort.

The search is concentrated on the Hillcrest Road area of the river.

Teams are focusing on buildings, properties and hedgerows in the area.

A Search and Rescue dog team is also involved.

Search conditions are very hot and fresh teams will be taking over this afternoon.

Anyone who may have seen Emma is being urged to contact Police immediately.