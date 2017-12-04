Police name man who died at Tauranga Habour

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 12:05

Police are now able to name the man who died in the Tauranga Harbour area on Saturday afternoon.

Gregory Dean Bunyan, a 55-year-old from Hamilton, was unable to be revived when he was pulled from the water near the Tauranga Harbour entrance.

Members of the public found an un-manned boat floating in the vicinity of the Tauranga Harbour entrance around 3:20pm on Saturday.

The Coastguard was notified and responded within minutes, and found a man in the water.

There was excellent work by the Coastguard crew to recover the man and commence CPR on the boat.

Unfortunately, emergency services were unable to revive him on land.

The matter appears to be a tragic accident and the death will be referred to the Coroner.