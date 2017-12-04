Driver charged following Hauraki fatal crash

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 12:35

The 19-year-old woman involved in a crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of SH 25 and Hauraki Road on November 24 has died.

She was Melanie Dangel from Germany.

Police are supporting her family members who have flown to New Zealand.

Ms Dangel was a passenger in the car.

A 19-year-old man who was driving the car has been charged with careless driving causing death.

He is due to appear in the Thames District Court on Thursday December 6.