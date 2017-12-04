Hurunui District Council supports great walk proposal

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 12:56

The Hurunui District Council has confirmed its support for a new Waiau Toa (Clarence)/Molesworth Great Walk to run through the Hurunui District. Several of the existing Great Walks are facing capacity issues, so the Department of Conservation (DOC) is undertaking a public engagement process to create two new Great Walks and the Waiau Toa (Clarence)/Molesworth proposal will be presented as a potential route.

Te RÅ«nanga o KaikÅura and Kaikoura District Council intend to lodge an initial proposal for a Great Walk in the Waiau Toa and Molesworth area. Specific details of the proposal are yet to be finalised, however it is intended the trail will be approximately 80km in length. The start is proposed to be on the Inland Road, near Mt Lyford and end at the the Acheron Accommodation House, near Hanmer Springs.

Hurunui District Council’s Chief Executive Officer, Hamish Dobbie, says it is important the council formally supports the Great Walk proposal as the economic benefits of this walk would be spread throughout both the Hurunui and Kaikoura districts.

"With the walk beginning and terminating in two tourists towns, the economic benefits from greater tourist numbers are clear. Our district’s businesses would thrive from the increased customer traffic that comes from a Great Walk’s popularity."

Mayor Winton Dalley says having a Great Walk in the Hurunui’s own fantastic landscapes and majestic mountains would also be an incredible asset for our communities to make use of and would add to the great variety of existing walking and cycling routes in our district.

"I’m thrilled the council will be formally supporting the proposal because a Waiau Toa (Clarence)/Molesworth Great Walk would provide a real landmark for the Hurunui and give people even more of a reason to visit our magnificent district."

The council’s support will be provided in the form of a submission to DOC in support of Te RÅ«nanga o KaikÅura and Kaikoura District Council’s proposal.