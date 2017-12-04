Temporary roundabouts to be installed in Paeroa and Kopu

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 12:51

The NZ Transport Agency is trialling a new approach to reduce holiday traffic congestion in Paeroa and Kopu.

Temporary roundabouts are to be installed this week at the intersections of State Highway 2 and State Highway 26 at Paeroa and State Highway 26 and State Highway 25A at Kopu.

NZTA Transport System Manager, Karen Boyt, says the aim of the trial is to see if the temporary roundabouts reduce delays over the summer period.

"The trial will be monitored during peak times and if the roundabouts do not improve the situation for road users they can be removed," Ms Boyt says.

Plan ahead, avoid delays and stay safe on our roads is the message from the NZ Transport Agency, this summer.

"Planning ahead and knowing what is happening on the roads means you can consider taking another route, if possible, or factor in any disruptions so you arrive at your destination safely, and on time," Ms Boyt says.

The Transport Agency is also urging drivers to take a little time to make sure they are well-rested and their vehicles are safe before starting their journeys.

"Plan in advance where you’ll take breaks on your journey, and share the driving if possible. While on your journey, keep within the speed limit and drive to the conditions. With more roadwork crews on the roads over the coming months, drivers are also reminded to slow down through road works," Ms Boyt says.

Travelers can get information on journey times, and possible delays on www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz or by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 444 449).