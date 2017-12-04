Police name Westport crash victim

|
Police are now in a position to release the name of the person who died in a motorcycle crash in Westport yesterday.
He was 26-year-old Jacob Jupp, of Westport.
Police's thoughts are with his family and friends during this sad time.
The Serious Crash Unit are conducting enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
