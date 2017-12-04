Ashhurst Skate Park opens this Saturday

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 17:21

Ashhurst Skate Park is expected to be busy this weekend, following its official opening on Saturday.

Mayor Grant Smith is officiating the 10am opening at the park which is located next to the Village Valley Centre. The opening is time as part of the lead-in to the Ashhurst Christmas parade which starts at 11am.

Palmerston North City Council provided $25,000 towards the project, with additional funding coming from small grants and local business sponsorship. Council has also provided funding towards drinking fountains, murals and landscaping.

A $30,000 grant from the Eastern and Central Community Trust clinched the deal on the $200,000 project. Other grants, donations and community fundraising made up the remainder of the funds.

"This project represents a terrific community-driven effort. They’ve all stepped-up and done a fantastic job," says Jason Pilkington, Leisure Assets Planner.

Without a local skate park, Ashhurst skaters had to travel 15km to use the Palmerston North Skate Park on Railway Land.