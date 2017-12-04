8,000 vehicles, one safety message

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 19:30

Rotorua Police, alongside Hamilton and Tauranga Traffic Alcohol Groups were out in force this weekend as part of Operation Tri-City.

The operation included running checkpoints across Rotorua, with 7,986 cars stopped across Friday and Saturday evening.

Police have been working hard to remind road users to stay sober, alert, and safe this summer, but unfortunately many people still haven’t got the message.

Across the two days, 42 people who Police stopped were over the legal breath alcohol limit, with a number of these over double the limit.

"This is extremely disappointing, and frankly quite shocking.

These people are putting themselves and others at serious risk," says Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi, Area Commander Rotorua.

"We want to see people enjoying Christmas and the festive season, but this doesn’t mean putting yourself in danger.

There are many options to get home after a few drinks, whether it’s having a nominated sober driver, a taxi, or public transport.

"It’s not worth the risk of harming yourself, or someone else.

If you’ve been drinking, the answer is simple - don’t get behind the wheel, make sure you get home for Christmas."