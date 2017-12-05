Kai Iwi Lakes speed restriction areas under scrutiny

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 08:31

Speed restriction areas at Kai Iwi Lakes are under scrutiny with a new round of consultation about whether there should be a five-knot limit within 100 metres or 200 metre of the shore of Lake Taharoa.

The current five-knot speed limit area is within 200 metres as per New Zealand Maritime Regulations.

The council has recently introduced a new Navigation Safety Bylaw for the lakes in order to manage water-based activities safely.

During consultation on this bylaw, many people said they wanted the bylaw to reduce the 200-metre, five-knot speed limit on Lake Taharoa. The council is now consulting on two options for amending the bylaw: the status quo - keep the five-knot speed limit to 200 metres from the shore, or reduce it to 100 metres from the shore.

Signs explaining the options have been put up at the lakes, outlining the present 200 metre five-knot limit at Lake Taharoa and inviting people to make their views known to the council.

A ‘Have Your Say’ event will be held from 10am to 12noon at the Dargaville Museum on Thursday 22 February 2018 where people can talk to councillors about the options being consulted on. Registrations to attend can be made online, by email or phone, before the end of January next year.

Submissions close at 4pm, Wednesday 28 February 2018. To find out more and make your views known, please visit www.nrc.govt.nz/lakesbylaw