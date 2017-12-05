First home completed at the Airfields, Hobsonville Point

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 08:36

The first of 102 homes has been completed at the Airfields, Hobsonville Point. The property on Glidepath Road is the first completed home to be developed by AV Jennings and designed and built by GJ Gardner within the Airfields precinct.

The milestone was celebrated with a tour of the property today attended by Albany Councillor Wayne Walker, Panuku Development Auckland CE Roger MacDonald, and representatives from GJ Gardner and AV Jennings.

Panuku, the council’s urban regeneration agency, confirmed AV Jennings as the partner for stage one of residential development in April 2016.

"The completion of the first home is another milestone in the ongoing development of Hobsonville Point," says Local Board Chair Lisa Whyte. "We are excited to see high quality, high amenity homes delivered to our community."

Panuku Director Development Allan Young says: "The Airfields precinct has been fully integrated into the overall master plan for Hobsonville Point. "We’re proud to be working with our development partners to provide essential housing for Auckland’s fast-growing population."

The Airfields precinct is situated in a vibrant community with a rich history and superb local amenities. Avanda Group was confirmed in February 2017 as the development partner for the second stage of the Airfields precinct. Avanda and its building partners will develop more than 500 homes in this stage, of which a minimum of 10 per cent will be affordable housing.