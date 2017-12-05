NZ Police hosts Women's Recruitment Day at Police College

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 09:00

After going viral with millions of views following the launch of our new recruitment campaign last week, NZ Police is this week holding its very first Women’s Recruitment Day at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

"NZ Police has an ambitious target of having 50% female recruits by 2021," says Detective Sergeant Sonya Douglas, the facilitator of the Women’s Recruitment Day.

"We have made significant progress in recent years toward increasing the number of female recruits - 2015 was the first year where a third of recruits were women - but we still have a way to go in order to meet that target of 50%."

"To help us meet that target, we need to reach women who may have been thinking about applying to join NZ Police but have hesitated for some reason - whether it is doubts about their fitness, questioning whether they can find time away from family commitments for training, or concerns about on-the-job safety."

"The Women’s Recruitment Day has been organised to provide those women with the opportunity to visit the Police College, discuss application criteria and processes with recruitment specialists, and meet other women who have built a career in NZ Police."

There will be ten different Police work groups showcased on the day, and attendees will have the chance to talk to current female recruits, as well as newly graduated constables. There will also be PCT and Armed Offender Squad (AOS) demonstrations involving female officers.

"We’re really looking forward to a fun and informative day," says Detective Sergeant Douglas.

The Women’s Recruitment Day will run at the Royal New Zealand Police College from 10am-3pm on Saturday 9 December 2017.

If you would like more information about the day, please contact Detective Sergeant Douglas at Sonya.Douglas@police.govt.nz.