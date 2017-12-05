Parenting programme for Maori found to reduce behaviour problems

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 09:16

A culturally-adapted parenting programme for MÄori families has increased parents’ confidence, reduced conflict between partners and improved children’s behaviour.

These results followed participation by the families in a four-hour programme. The Ministry of Health-funded study, released today, was conducted by the University of Auckland and the NgÄti Hine Health Trust in Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), one of the largest MÄori health providers in the country.

The programme, Te WhÄnau Pou Toru, was adapted from the Triple P - Positive Parenting Program and ran over two weeks. The United Nations (UN) has rated Triple P as the No. 1 parenting programme in the world based on the extent of research evidence. Parents took part in two parenting discussion groups where they learned a variety of positive parenting techniques. Te WhÄnau Pou Toru encouraged families to share ideas about whÄnau/parenting and learn from other whÄnau about how they interact with their tamariki/children.

Gwen Tepania-Palmer, Board Chair of NgÄti Hine Health Trust, says the Trust’s vision to enhance the wellbeing of whÄnau had been realised for many taking part in the programme.

"Recommendations are currently being considered about how this exciting and valuable project can be integrated into NgÄti Hine Health Trust’s WhÄnau Ora culture of maximising positive outcomes for whÄnau,’’ says Mrs Tepania-Palmer.

University of Auckland researchers and members of the Trust are now asking the government to consider making the programme, and the Triple P population health system, more widely available through other providers because of the fit it has with MÄori traditions of putting the needs of whÄnau, extended whÄnau and iwi/tribe before the individual.

"The population approach is very consistent with this MÄori world view and would reduce stigma associated with participation in parenting programmes,’’ states a report into the evaluation.

New resource material which identified NgÄti Hine values and aligned them with parenting principles from the programme was created for the cultural adaptation of the Triple P discussion groups. These values included autonomy and self-management, of being healthy, nurturing and engaged with the environment.

Six months after programme completion, parents reported significantly fewer and less severe child behaviour problems and less conflict with their partner about child rearing, as well as more confidence and greater use of positive parenting practices.

Dr Louise Keown, of the University of Auckland’s Parenting Research Group, said the NgÄti Hine partnership showed the way for cultural adaptation of a ‘light touch’ (intervention strategy) parenting programme for MÄori.

She said the study builds on a strong New Zealand evidence base of seven randomised control trials of the Triple P Program conducted by the University of Auckland.