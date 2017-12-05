Parenting programme for Maori found to reduce behaviour problems

|
A culturally-adapted parenting programme for MÄori families has increased parents’ confidence, reduced conflict between partners and improved children’s behaviour.
These results followed participation by the families in a four-hour programme. The Ministry of Health-funded study, released today, was conducted by the University of Auckland and the NgÄti Hine Health Trust in Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), one of the largest MÄori health providers in the country.
The programme, Te WhÄnau Pou Toru, was adapted from the Triple P - Positive Parenting Program and ran over two weeks. The United Nations (UN) has rated Triple P as the No. 1 parenting programme in the world based on the extent of research evidence. Parents took part in two parenting discussion groups where they learned a variety of positive parenting techniques. Te WhÄnau Pou Toru encouraged families to share ideas about whÄnau/parenting and learn from other whÄnau about how they interact with their tamariki/children.
Gwen Tepania-Palmer, Board Chair of NgÄti Hine Health Trust, says the Trust’s vision to enhance the wellbeing of whÄnau had been realised for many taking part in the programme.
"Recommendations are currently being considered about how this exciting and valuable project can be integrated into NgÄti Hine Health Trust’s WhÄnau Ora culture of maximising positive outcomes for whÄnau,’’ says Mrs Tepania-Palmer.
University of Auckland researchers and members of the Trust are now asking the government to consider making the programme, and the Triple P population health system, more widely available through other providers because of the fit it has with MÄori traditions of putting the needs of whÄnau, extended whÄnau and iwi/tribe before the individual.
"The population approach is very consistent with this MÄori world view and would reduce stigma associated with participation in parenting programmes,’’ states a report into the evaluation.
New resource material which identified NgÄti Hine values and aligned them with parenting principles from the programme was created for the cultural adaptation of the Triple P discussion groups. These values included autonomy and self-management, of being healthy, nurturing and engaged with the environment.
Six months after programme completion, parents reported significantly fewer and less severe child behaviour problems and less conflict with their partner about child rearing, as well as more confidence and greater use of positive parenting practices.
Dr Louise Keown, of the University of Auckland’s Parenting Research Group, said the NgÄti Hine partnership showed the way for cultural adaptation of a ‘light touch’ (intervention strategy) parenting programme for MÄori.
She said the study builds on a strong New Zealand evidence base of seven randomised control trials of the Triple P Program conducted by the University of Auckland.
