Shayne Walker: Co-Chair of Matariki Governance Group

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 09:20

Wairoa-born Shayne Walker is as comfortable outdoors competing in Ironman as he is behind a boardroom table, chairing meetings.

With a background in the meatworks, professional rugby and designing policy and strategy in Corrections and Health, Shayne completed a Masters in Business Administration at Massey University in 2015.

Today, as the General Manager of Maungaharuru-TangitÅ« Trust, Shayne’s key focus is to advocate in the best interest of the HapÅ« and to progress the social, cultural, environmental and financial capital aspirations of the HapÅ«. His diverse background and governance/directorship experience means Shayne has a youthful, inquisitive outlook in progressing problems and solutions, with a particular focus on MÄori partnership and development.

Currently Co-Chair of the Matariki Governance Group, alongside Napier City Council Chief Executive Wayne Jack, Shayne says Matariki presents a unique opportunity for the region to achieve the first true collaborative effort dedicated to the development of local people.

"The effort to this point can not be understated in encouraging a common agenda whilst also achieving some early wins. It is important not to lose sight of the big prize - the wellbeing of our people - so we have a lot of work to do."

Specific MÄori-focused projects and achievements include the development of the Hawke’s Bay MÄori Tourism Trust, commencement of the Hawke’s Bay Food Innovation Park concept and supporting rangatahi in obtaining drivers licences and into employment.

Shayne says assisting with collaborative regional economic development has many similarities to a valuable experience he had as an 18-year-old father working at the Wairoa AFFCO meatworks.

Now a father of three, and a grandfather of one, Shayne’s whÄnau keeps him grounded.

"My amazing wife beats me at Ironman and is a PhD so I’ve given up trying to keep up with her - the purpose of life is to enjoy the journey, help others and assist our tamariki to be the best they can be."