Animates Christmas campaign underway to support charity partners

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 09:26

Animates’ annual Christmas campaign to help raise much needed funds for the SPCA and the Mobility Assistance Dogs Trust, is now underway.

Running until Christmas Eve, the Tree of Hope campaign encourages Kiwis to ‘Return the Love’ by making a donation and giving something back to animals and humans in need. Customers can support the appeal by purchasing a $3, $5 or $10 Joy, Love or Hope decoration to hang on the Tree of Hope in Animates stores and Animates Vetcare clinics nationwide.

Alternatively, donations can be made online at https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/animates-joy-love-hope-christmas-donation-appeal. Last year, generous customers helped raise $118,000.

Animates spokesperson, Jacqui Baigent says staff are really getting in the Christmas spirit, with the goal of raising as much money as possible.

"As Christmas approaches, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the flurry of buying presents, parties and what to cook on Christmas day, but it’s important not to forget that giving and sharing extends to animals as well.

"Were committed to making the world a happier place through the love of pets. We started our annual appeal in response to the Mobility Assistance Dogs Trust and the SPCA’s ongoing need for financial support and our desire to support charities that are close to the hearts of our staff and our customers," says Jacqui.

Mobility Dogs are trained to provide assistance with everyday tasks for New Zealanders living with disabilities including Muscular Dystrophy; Stroke; Parkinson’s; Spinal Cord injuries and Cerebral Palsy. Not only do the dogs provide functional assistance they also provide companionship, a sense of security and act as an ‘ice-breaker’ in social environments.

Jody Wilson, General Manager of Mobility Dogs says Mobility Dogs provide invaluable support for New Zealanders living with disabilities. "Mobility Dogs is delighted to be included for another year in the Animates’ Christmas appeal. Their theme of ‘Joy, Love, Hope’ particularly resonates with us, as it also reflects the impact that Mobility Dogs have in the community.

"To the team at Animates and in particular their customers around New Zealand, you have made a real difference to many lives and we sincerely thank you and celebrate with you all."