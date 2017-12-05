Existing Water Restrictions ramped up - Clutha District Council

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 10:53

With continuing hot and dry weather, the existing Water Restrictions will be escalated for most areas in the Clutha District from today, Tuesday 5 December 2017.

These additional restrictions are due to high demand and reduced reservoir levels on many rural water schemes and several urban schemes.

Service Delivery Group Manager Jules Witt said that Stage 3 - High Level Water Restrictions - are necessary for many schemes to avoid widespread water outages in the upcoming weeks.

These restrictions mean watering your garden can only take place using a hand-held hose on one day a week from 8pm in the evening until 8am in the morning - not during the day.

You can choose the day that suits you the best for your one day of week of watering but hoses should not be left unattended.

Stage 3 water restrictions (hand held watering only one day a week 8pm to 8am) are in effect for the following townships and rural water schemes in the Clutha District:

Balmoral 1

Balmoral 2

Glenkenich - includes Waikaka and Pukerau

Lawrence Township

North Bruce - includes Tokoiti and Waihola

Richardson North

Richardson South - includes Kaka Point

South Bruce - includes Cherry Lane and Benhar

Tapanui

Tuapeka East

Tuapeka West

This is also a reminder for those on the rural water schemes to check for leaks and continue to be vigilant about not wasting water. Again, this will reduce the likelihood of widespread water outages in the future.

The following townships and rural water schemes in the Clutha District still have Stage 1 Water restrictions in place which means that residents can still use hoses, sprinklers and irrigation systems but only from 8pm in the evening until 8am in the morning :

Balclutha

Clinton

Kaitangata/Wangaloa

Milton

Owaka

Stirling

Council is also undertaking restrictor checks on areas of rural water schemes with high demand. Action will be taken against farmers where unauthorised removal or tampering of restrictors has occurred as this impacts on all users of these schemes.

Please talk to your neighbours and make sure that everyone knows these restrictions are in place. If you identify people that are aware of the water restrictions and are ignoring them then please contact Council on 0800 801 350.

Exemptions may be granted by Council on a case-by-case basis to commercial properties and for irrigation depending on the level of restrictions in place, the extent of the dry period, and the time of the year.

Other tips for conserving water include:

- Report water leaks in council pipes and fittings to your nearest council office, or call 0800 801 350 if outside of business hours.

- Fix drips and leaks in your own plumbing and outdoor troughs etc.

- Water the garden in the early morning or evening, and only as necessary.

- Don’t leave water running unnecessarily.

- Showers are more economical than baths.

- Use a bucket to wash the car.

If these restrictions are not successful and dry periods continue further restrictions may be necessary - it is in everyone’s interest to abide by the restrictions and to conserve water.