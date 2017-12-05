Maintenance for Woodward Street pump station

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 11:08

Planned maintenance to the Woodward Street pump station will be carried out between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Tuesday, 12 December 2017, but it is unlikely the water supply will be affected.

Homes on the Huka Falls Road side of Control Gates Hill, as well as Nukuhau, will be fed by a neighbouring pump station while the works are carried out, however there is potential for some homes to experience low water pressure at times.

The work is being carried out prior to Christmas to avoid the peak usage season over the summer holidays. Should emergency works take priority on December 12, the work will take place on Thursday, December 14.