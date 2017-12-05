'Slow down, stick to the speed limit' wins road safety poster comp

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 11:27

A student from Glenfield School has beaten others from across the country to be named Brake’s road safety poster competition winner in the 8-11 year olds category.

Andrea Reyes wowed judges with her "slow down, stick to the speed limit" message and has had her design turned into a large professional banner to be put on display outside her school.

The poster competition involved 5-11 year olds in creating a road safety poster about the dangers of adults speeding - something that puts children’s lives at risk every day. It was supported by sponsors Winger North Shore and Auckland Transport.

Winners and highly commended entries were chosen in two age groups - 5-7 year olds and 8-11 year olds.

As well as having her design turned into a large banner, Andrea has also won a $75 Paper Plus voucher.

Two highly commended entries were awarded at nearby Windy Ridge School, one in the 5-7 and one in the 8-11 category.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, said: "The poster competition was a fantastic opportunity for schools, children and parents to work together to help raise awareness about the dangers of speeding in their local community - something that puts kids’ lives at risk every day. We were really impressed by the high standard of entries we received and Andrea demonstrated great talent and knowledge about the subject. Congratulations to Andrea and Glenfield School."

Christine Cooper, Principal at Glenfield School, said: "Road safety is really important to us at Glenfield School as our school is located on a busy road which often has speeding vehicles and poorly parked cars at pick up time. The children take part in Travelwise and this competition helped to highlight to the community the need to protect our children on foot and bike."

Jason Macdonald from Winger North Shore said: "It’s been fantastic to see so many children take part in an activity which aims to raise awareness of speed around school and the importance of drivers reducing speed to protect children. We were delighted to be involved in the competition."