Police appeal for witnesses to serious crash in Meadowbank

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 13:30

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash involving a cyclist that occurred in Meadowbank on Thursday 23 November just after 4pm.

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle and received critical injuries as a result of the crash.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a dark blue Nissan Primera sedan, with spoiler on the boot, in the area between 2.00pm and 4.12pm.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled around Dorchester Street, Rutherford Street, Gowling Drive and Cruickshank Crescent in Meadowbank just prior to the crash.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or the moments leading up to the crash to contact us.

It’s also possible someone may have filmed footage on their phone which may be helpful to our investigation and we encourage them to come forward," said Sergeant Blair Aitkinson.

If you have any information that could be helpful to our investigation, please contact Sergeant Blair Atkinson, Serious Crash Unit on (09) 481 0780.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.