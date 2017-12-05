SAE Creative Media Institute to be 'fees free' for NZ students

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 14:45

SAE Creative Media Institute in Auckland will be ‘fees free’ for New Zealand students starting their audio and film studies in January 2018, thanks to the New Zealand Government’s new tertiary education policy.

As a degree granting tertiary institution accredited by the NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA), SAE Auckland is eligible to offer the first year of tertiary study to New Zealand students free of charge. This is the first step in the government’s stated intent to extend this policy to two years of ‘fees free’ study by 2021 and three years by 2024.

In a further boost, from next year, student allowances will be increased by $50 per week. The amount students can borrow under the student load scheme will also increase by $50 per week.

With over 50 campuses worldwide, SAE Creative Media Institute is world recognised as a leader in creative media education. Qualifications on offer at SAE Auckland include the Certificate in Electronic Music Production, Diploma in Audio Engineering, Bachelor of Recording Arts, Diploma in Film Making and a Bachelor of Film Arts. For more information about programmes delivered at SAE Auckland, see auckland.sae.edu.

Under the new ‘fees free’ policy, all New Zealand students who finish school in 2017, or will finish school during 2018, qualify for a year of free provider based tertiary education or industry training up to a cap of $12,000 per year.

The policy will also benefit those who aren’t school leavers. There are no age restrictions, and adults who have done half a fulltime year of tertiary education or training also will qualify for ‘fees free’.

In NZQA’s latest External Evaluation and Review (EER), SAE Auckland achieved a Category 1 rating with a Highly Confident in Educational Performance and Highly Confident in Capability in Self-Assessment. This is the highest possible rating that a tertiary provider can achieve and particularly impressive for a private tertiary institution.

Campus Director for SAE Auckland, Dr Suzette Major said the fees free policy would make SAE’s audio and film courses more accessible for aspiring creatives in New Zealand.

"This is great news for students who are seeking to establish a career in audio or film," Dr Major said.

"It means more students will now be able to afford to study at a niche, tertiary institution that delivers hands-on teaching in small class environments, and offers students access to the latest industry-standard equipment and facilities to develop and hone their creative skills.

"There has never been a better time to study creative media at SAE."

Dr Major said the Institute had seen a 25 per cent increase in enrolment enquiries over the past four weeks, since the new policy was mooted. She said anyone interested in studying audio or film at SAE Auckland in 2018 should apply soon as places were limited.

Students can find out if they are eligible for a fees free education and more information on the policy on the fees free website here: https://www.feesfree.govt.nz/

More information on the policy from the Ministry of Education can be found here: http://www.education.govt.nz/news/details-of-fees-free-tertiary-education-and-training-for-2018-announced/