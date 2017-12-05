Local artists take up call for canine art

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 15:13

An exhibition at TaupÅ Museum celebrating the Chinese Year of the Earth Dog is attracting some canine-themed art with a difference.

The exhibition, Dog Show - Creating New Dogs From Old Tricks, will open on February 16, the Chinese New Year, but artists are being encouraged to register their intention to submit a work now by filling out a registration form available at the museum reception, online at www.taupo.govt.nz/museum or by emailing kstephen@taupo.govt.nz.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said all works were to be made with recycled or repurposed materials to best reflect the ‘earth’ aspect of the Chinese year, but any dog-themed art could be submitted, including sculpture, collars, leads, clothing, or food bowls.

Local artist Debbie Grimwood is no stranger to using found objects in her art work, having worked with driftwood and other materials, for several years. Her art work has recently taken on a new dimension with a series of robots made from native timber and recycled electronics and machinery, and the dogs are another extension of them.

"Once I get an idea in my head the only way to get rid of it is to express it," she says. "I would like to give a big thank you to some of the TaupÅ businesses, who have let me trawl through their cast-offs. It is becoming increasingly difficult for artists to get their work in the public view, so exhibitions like this are great, as they give us a forum. With the work that goes into these exhibitions, it would be great to see everyone coming along to support local artists and maybe take home something very special."

Dog Show will run alongside an exhibition designed for our canine best friends, which will have interactive activities for dogs and their owners. This will also contain information about dogs in our district, registrations, exercise areas and more.