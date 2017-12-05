All Waikato Council offices and libraries to be cash free

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 15:14

Waikato District Council offices and libraries will be cash-free from 17 February 2018 and rate payers should receive a flyer with their rates notices this week notifying them of this.

The move follows on from the Huntly Library and Council Office being cash-free since its refurbishment last year.

The decision to be cash-free across all Waikato District Council sites was made in February of this year.

"There are significant benefits to being cash-free which include substantial savings of time and money on managing security requirements. It also frees up our staff time to focus on engaging with customers in our libraries," Customer Delivery Manager Angela Parquist says.

"We can concentrate on building our libraries and offices into a safe hub for community activities, which is what people tell us they want."

It is estimated the majority of our customers will not been affected by this change.

"Across our sites we know that only 15% of people pay in cash. We recognise that, for some, this will require a change in behaviour but we have taken steps to ensure that the inconvenience to residents is minimised," Mrs Parquist says.

Once cash-free, sites will be able to take credit card and paywave over the counter. Credit cards will incur a 2% surcharge.

Otherwise, Council offers a full range of non-cash payment options including eftpos to online banking options as well as free wi-fi at all its library sites. Banks are also able to assist customers to set up payment options.

For customers still wanting to pay their rates or dog registration fees in cash, they can use a number of other businesses in each of the townships. Council refuse stickers can be purchased at a range of other businesses across the district. A full list of these businesses can be found at www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/stickers. Printing can also be done at a number of businesses in each of the townships.