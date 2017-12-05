Night work at State Highway 2 Omokoroa

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 15:04

The NZ Transport Agency is carrying out night work on State Highway 2 at Omokoroa and Youngson roads.

The pre-planned interim safety improvement work will involve installing new road markings and lane marker posts to show where the correct lanes are.

The agency says the work will be carried out from Tuesday 5 December at night from 7pm to 6am to reduce the inconvenience to road users and should take at least two nights to complete.

Other intersections along State Highway 2 may also receive similar treatment next year following an evaluation of the changes to the Omokoroa Rd intersection.