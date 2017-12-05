Ombudsman releases inspection report into Christchurch Men's Prison

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 14:30

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier today published his report on an unannounced inspection of Christchurch Men’s Prison, the third full inspection report to be published as part of his Office’s intensified monitoring programme.

The inspection was undertaken under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT), which puts international obligations on New Zealand to ensure people held in detention are treated humanely and with decency and dignity.

‘This is the third full prison inspection report we’ve published, and there are clear themes emerging’, Peter Boshier said. ‘High levels of violence, unacceptable conditions in At-Risk Units, and lack of a constructive regime for remand prisoners, are issues we’re identifying at each site’.

The Chief Ombudsman said it was disappointing that many of the issues identified at the inspection of Christchurch Men’s Prison had been raised in the past, including following a UN inspection in 2013. ‘A key reason why we publish these reports is to increase the visibility of these issues’, he said.

‘Publishing these reports supports our strengthened OPCAT programme and is part of my push for greater transparency across the public sector’, said Peter Boshier. ‘People in detention are among our most vulnerable citizens and we must meet international standards for how they are treated.’

A nine-person inspection team visited Christchurch Men’s Prison from 3 to 12 April 2017, examining facilities and interviewing staff and prisoners. Key recommendations in the report concern the regime for remand prisoners, the conditions and treatment in the At-Risk Units, and improving prisoner safety.

A copy of the report is available at www.ombudsman.parliament.nz.