Update on air curtain to improve water quality in Waikopiro Lake

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 15:45

The latest water monitoring results show the air curtain being trailed in WaikÅpiro Lake at TÅ«tira this summer continues to work well.

Pressurised air is being pumped through a 50-metre pipe tethered close to the bottom of lake and across the deepest part, creating an air curtain. It increases oxygen levels at all depths throughout the lake by creating a circulation current, much like bubblers in a fish aquarium.

HBRC Water Quality and Ecology Scientist Dr Andy Hicks says oxygen levels are being maintained at a high level throughout WaikÅpiro, and pH is at a healthy level.

"In contrast, there is very little oxygen in the bottom waters of nearby TÅ«tira Lake, and pH in the surface water is very high," says Dr Hicks.

"WaikÅpiro is warm at all depths, but the temperature remains cool in the bottom water of TÅ«tira."

Dr Hicks says the Ceratium bloom in WaikÅpiro does not appear to have been disrupted by the air curtain, however the potentially toxic cyanobacteria has not yet been observed. Meanwhile, Cyanobacteria has been observed in TÅ«tira, although not yet at full bloom levels.

Together, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Maungaharuru-TangitÅ« Trust aim to improve water quality and habitats in WaikÅpiro and TÅ«tira Lakes.