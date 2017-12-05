Level four water restrictions lifted in Napier

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 15:58

An overwhelmingly positive response from the Napier public means Napier City Council is able to ease water alert level four water restrictions back to level two after just one day.

A review of the city’s water reservoir levels has resulted in a move to level two, from just after 4pm today.

This means residents should take care with sprinklers and hoses, using them between 6am and 8am, and 7pm and 9pm only, as follows: even numbered houses on even days of the month, and odd numbered houses on odd days of the month. "Irrigate your garden in the cool mornings, or evenings, when the plants can take the best advantage of the moisture," says Jon Kingsford, Director Infrastructure, Napier City Council.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to late 20s, with no rain in the long range forecast until next week at this stage.

The Council water team will review the restrictions on a regular basis.

Level two restrictions aligned with a Council summer water conservation campaign, which was launched yesterday. The joint Napier City and Hastings District Councils’ campaign encourages residents across both cities to conserve water where possible.

Water consumption lifts by up to 70% in summer months and is caused primarily through outdoor water use.

Council staff have also been briefed on lowering water usage around parks and reserves. Non-potable water is used in some areas to irrigate city grounds and gardens, so as town supply is not affected.