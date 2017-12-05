Queen to honour young NZers dedicated to changing lives

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 17:45

The Queen’s Young Leaders programme is today delighted to reveal that Alexia Hilbertidou and Ezekiel Raui from New Zealand have been chosen as two of the final ever Queen’s Young Leaders Award winners in recognition of the lead they are taking in their communities to change lives.

The prestigious Awards programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates exceptional young people aged 18 to 29 from across the Commonwealth and the work they are undertaking to improve lives across a diverse range of issues, from supporting people living with mental health problems, helping children to receive a quality education, to promoting gender equality.

Alexia and Ezekiel, both from Auckland, will now join the Queen’s Young Leaders network of 240 Award winners, a unique community of influential change-makers, who represent all 52 Commonwealth countries. The winners announced today will receive their Award from Her Majesty The Queen at a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, UK, next year.

Alexia has been chosen in recognition of the work she is doing to to inspire and enable women in New Zealand to become leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and Ezekiel has been chosen in recognition of the work he is doing to encourage Maori men in New Zeleand to take up leadership positions and to talk more openly about mental health issues.

Alexia Hilbertidou, aged 18, said: "I am delighted to be named a Queens Young Leader - it's such an honour to receive this Award and to be recognised among a cohort of impactful and dedicated leaders from across the Commonwealth. The international experience and networks which I will gain from the Queen's Young Leaders programme, will enable me to bring the best global thinking back to New Zealand."

Ezekiel Raui, aged 20, said: "It is an honour and privilege to be chosen for such a prestigious Award. I am ecstatic about the thought of working alongside a remarkable group of like-minded young leaders from across the Commonwealth, who without hesitation, give everything they have for their communities. I cannot wait to see what next year has in store, and to learn from the many perspectives and experiences that the Queen's Young Leaders have to offer. Na tou kete matauranga, na toku kete matauranga, ka ora ai te ao [with your basket of knowledge and mine, the world will prosper]."

Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE, Chief Executive of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, said: "In this, the final year of The Queen’s Young Leaders programme, once again we have outstanding Award winners, leading the way in transforming people’s lives for the better in every part of the Commonwealth. We congratulate them all for their remarkable achievements. Over the coming year the programme will nurture and develop their talents, and equip them to go further in making a lasting change in their communities. I hope they find the experience to be truly life-changing and I’m delighted to welcome today’s winners to the now complete network of Queen’s Young Leaders."

The Queen’s Young Leaders programme was established in 2014 by The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust in partnership with Comic Relief, The Royal Commonwealth Society and the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Continuing Education, in recognition of The Queen’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s Young Leaders Award winners receive bespoke training, mentoring and networking opportunities, and take part in a residential programme in the UK, to help them build on the work they are leading in their communities. They join a now complete network of Award winners and, in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen’s lifetime of Service, will continue to connect and collaborate and change lives for years to come.

Congratulations video message from His Royal Highness, Prince Harry - https://youtu.be/YDJkPgs41u8

To see a full list of Award winners and highly commended runners up, and to read more about their inspirational stories, please visit www.queensyoungleaders.com.