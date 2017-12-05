Boy injured after collision between scooter and ute in Waikato

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 16:50

An 11-year-old boy riding his scooter has been involved in a collision with a ute in Hamilton.

He has been taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

Police were called to the collision between Lachlan Drive and Aberdeen Drive in Dinsdale at 3.32pm.

Police would appreciate hearing from anyone who witnessed the collision who hasn’t yet spoken to Police.