Youth arrests after spike in vehicle theft in Central Otago

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 18:30

Over the last three weeks Central Otago/Lakes Police have been investigating a spike in offending involving the taking of vehicles in the Clyde area.

One commercial vehicle was taken and then crashed in the Earnscleugh District near Clyde in the early hours of Saturday, 25 November 2017.

Two people were seen running from the crash scene and were not located.

On two other occasions a BMW vehicle was taken twice from a Clyde address.

Once it was returned from where it was taken and on the other occasion if was damaged and abandoned in the town.

Today two youths (aged 15 and 16) were arrested.

The 15-year-old was charged with the taking of the three vehicles and driving offences.

He appeared this afternoon in the Dunedin Youth Court and has been remanded into the custody of Oranga Tamariki to reappear in the Dunedin Youth Court on 11 December 2017.

The 16-year-old youth has been charged with taking one vehicle and released into his parent’s custody.

He has been referred to the Police Youth Aid Section.

Inquiries are continuing and further arrests are likely.