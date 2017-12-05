CYNZ congratulates New Zealand's 2018 Queen's Young Leader

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 21:08

Commonwealth Youth New Zealand Executive Director Brad Olsen today extended the organisation's congratulations to Ezekiel Raui on being named as New Zealand’s 2018 Queen's Young Leader award recipient in the final round of awards.

Ezekiel works to encourage men in New Zealand to take up leadership positions and to talk more openly about mental health issues. At school, he helped develop a leadership programme for Native American Polynesian and Maori students focused on four key areas: effective communication; management; self-belief; and core values. Alongside this, Ezekiel set up TuKotahi, a peer-support programme which offers information to young people about mental health services in their local area. It will be piloted in four schools in 2018. Ezekiel is also the chairperson for Te Kahui Ururoa, the national rangatahi (youth) council established by Te Rau Matatini, the National Centre for MÄori Health, MÄori Workforce Development and Excellence, in order to promote young Maori voices in local and national government decision-making across the country.

"I’m thrilled that another young Kiwi is again being recognised for the incredible work he does in his community. The impact of Ezekiel’s influence on others is incredible, and I’m delighted that his commitment to others is recognised by the Head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty the Queen," said Mr Olsen, who is himself New Zealand’s 2016 Queen’s Young Leader.

"As a previous recipient, I understand the enormous work that award recipients undertake in service to the community, and wish Ezekiel all the best as he embarks on the Queen’s Young Leader journey. His dedication to those around him in using his experiences and skills to build a better future deserves to be celebrated, and I look forward to meeting Ezekiel soon to discuss the work he does, and what the future holds."

"His endeavours should serve as inspiration for other young people out in their communities and around the Commonwealth - it is not often that someone’s work is recognised with a medal granted personally by the Queen."

Winners of this prestigious Award will receive a unique package of training, mentoring and networking, including a one-week residential programme in the United Kingdom during which they will be conferred with their award by Her Majesty the Queen. With this support, award winners will be expected to continue and develop the amazing work they are already doing in their communities.

New Zealand has now had a host of incredible Queen’s Young Leaders represent the country. The 2015 recipient, Tabby Besley, founded InsideOUT, which aims to make schools more inclusive places for young lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. 2016 recipient Brad Olsen is active in the youth development space, previously working with the Whangarei District Council Youth Advisory Group and helping set up a free youth health clinic, and currently chairing the Wellington City Youth Council. 2017 recipient Ashleigh Smith is the founder of Sticks n’ Stones, and current chairs the organisation’s board. She is passionate about ending bullying in schools and championing young people’s ability to speak up.