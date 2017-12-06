Silverdale/Dairy Flat hold promise of local jobs

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 10:30

Up to 10,000 jobs could be created by 2041 on land in the proposed Silverdale West Dairy Flat Business Area.

The area has been brought forward for development to between 2018 and 2022 in the refreshed Future Urban Land Supply Strategy.

A background report identifying issues and opportunities will be available for community feedback between 11 December 2017 and 23 February, 2018. A draft structure plan will be prepared during 2018.

A structure plan is a high level plan which shows how an area of land can be urbanised, taking into account various land use constraints and opportunities.

With thousands of homes planned for the north over the next 10-20 years, the council believes local jobs are important and will help to ease pressure on the main transport network.

The land has been selected as it is close to the motorway interchange, provides large, relatively flat sites that can accommodate businesses not able to locate in centres, and is affected by aircraft noise from the North Shore Airport. It best suits light industry.

Prior to the super city amalgamation, Rodney District Council identified the area for business development and prepared a structure plan that did not progress due to transport constraints. The new draft structure plan will build on that work.

"Business development does not demand the same scale of infrastructure as housing so we can progress development more quickly," said Planning Committee chair Chris Darby.

"Local jobs have to be a priority to meet rapid population growth and with housing development already started at Milldale, west of Millwater, we want land to be available for employment as soon as possible. Silverdale West and Dairy Flat are prime areas for business development."

For more information and a feedback form visit shapeauckland.co.nz on 11 December, 2017 or attend a community drop in session at Dairy Flat Hall, 4 Postman Road on Saturday, 10 February, 10am to 12noon. Check shapeauckland.co.nz for further sessions.