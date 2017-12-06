Libraries bestow honour

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 10:44

Longstanding advocacy and support for library services, particularly in South Dunedin, has earned Anne Turvey special recognition.

Mrs Turvey, of Dunedin, today received the Dunedin Public Libraries Citation for 2017.

The citation recognises the valuable contribution of writers, artists, researchers, sponsors and others to the libraries. It is awarded to a local resident who has made a long and outstanding contribution to the libraries’ collections, services or programmes.

Library Services Manager Bernie Hawke says, "During her years as a St Kilda Borough Councillor and later as a Dunedin City Councillor, Anne held an unwavering commitment to having a library built in South Dunedin.

"Her tenacity, drive and enthusiasm continued long after she stepped down from local government, with submissions being presented by her at Council annual plan consultation hearings over 25 years. Anne saw her persistence pay off when she was invited to open the South Dunedin Community Pop-Up in September this year.

"Her championing of library services has been inspirational; she is a most deserving recipient of this award."

The citation was formally awarded today by Crs Marie Laufiso and Rachel Elder, Deputy Chairs of the DCC Community and Culture Committee, during the libraries’ annual Christmas morning tea to thank volunteers and others who have helped the libraries during the year.