Many would agree that pies and beers go hand-in-hand

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 11:02

Many will undoubtedly agree that pies and beers go together hand-in-hand, however the origin of probably the best pie in the world links back to the pH scale, which Carlsberg invented over 100 years ago, in 1909. It revolutionised the Carlsberg brewing process and countless other fields, including horticulture. Farmers today use the pH scale to measure the quality of their soil when producing the finest meat and vegetables and it is these ingredients that have gone into the creation of the Carlsberg pie, along with the beer itself.

"When you’re determined to brew the world’s best beer you discover a thing or two along the way, which is how Carlsberg discovered the pH scale in 1909. To bring this discovery to life we wanted to see if we could make probably the best pie in the world. We think it’s the best pie we’ve ever tasted and would love to invite Kiwi pie aficionados to tell us what they think," says Anna Lawrence, Marketing Director Carlsberg New Zealand.

For a limited time, pie lovers can get probably the best pie in the world free when they purchase a pint of Carlsberg from the Imperial Lane pop-up pie window.

What: Carlsberg Pop Up Pie Window

When: Tues 12 December - Thursday 14 December

12-3pm and Friday 15 December, 4-7pm.

Where: Imperial Lane-, 7 Fort Lane, Auckland 1010

-Imperial Lane is a licensed premises, R18.